The Great Dissenter is the topic of the Sunday's service at the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 210 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake. Member Brian Rude will share the interesting profile he’s researched on John Marshall Harlan —the only dissenter in the famous Plessy versus Ferguson Supreme Court decision of 1896. As well as becoming well-known for his dissention in many other Supreme Court decisions, mostly on the side of civil rights, Justice Harlan’s life story is interesting in many aspects, some more surprising than others.

The service begins at 10 a.m. via Zoom, although those wishing to attend in person must be fully vaccinated and at the present time, masking and proper distancing will be observed. The Zoom link will be sent to members, but all interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

