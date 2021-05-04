The number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Community-based Vaccination Clinic at UW-Eau Claire Barron County has dwindled and health officials hope the trend reverses.
The clinic is a partnership among AMI Expeditionary Health, which actually runs the site, the state Department of Health Services and Barron County Public Health.
Laura Sauve, Barron County health officer, said when the county applied to become a Community-based Vaccination Clinic, health care providers were scrambling to vaccinate everyone who wanted the vaccine.
By the time the UW-EC Barron County site opened, however, demand had dropped off. Although AMI has enough doses to dispense 1,170 shots each week, the first week they gave 263 and over last week only 122 were given.
“We’re disappointed with that number,” Sauve said. “We would love to see more people in Northwestern Wisconsin coming to the clinic to get vaccinated.”
When the clinic first opened its doors on April 20, it was taking appointments, but by the following week walk-ins were welcome. Sauve said that people who did not receive their first dose at the clinic are still welcome to get their second shot at UW-EC Barron County.
Sauve said many myths, such as the vaccine causing infertility or altering DNA, are circulating on social media and she urged people to obtain information from reputable sources such as Public Health, their medical provider or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The public health officer also recommended people who are balking at the shot to ask friends and family who received the vaccine about their experiences. Although some people have a slight physical response, such as a sore arm, many have no symptoms at all.
“I have not heard of anyone who has become incapacitated over the vaccine,” she said.
Also, Sauve recommended that people with medical concerns consult their health care providers to get accurate information and good advice.
To ramp up interest in the clinic and up the numbers of people becoming vaccinated, Public Health has launched an advertising campaign, and yard signs will soon appear in Rice Lake to let people know walk-ins are welcome at the Community-based Vaccination Clinic.
The clinic dispenses the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; the shots are given three weeks apart. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.