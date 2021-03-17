Marshfield Medical Center's Health & Wellness Center at Cedar Mall in Rice Lake remains closed due to COVID precautions at this time with no decision made on its longterm future.

In response to inquiries from community members, Communications and Outreach Coordinator Christy Moravitz said, "Since the county and surrounding counties are still in higher-risk categories, and because our center is a smaller (difficult to socially distance) space that caters predominantly to older, more vulnerable populations, the decision was made to remain closed and continue to assess things on a month-to-month basis. That remains the directive from administration at this time."

