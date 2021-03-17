Marshfield Medical Center's Health & Wellness Center at Cedar Mall in Rice Lake remains closed due to COVID precautions at this time with no decision made on its longterm future.
In response to inquiries from community members, Communications and Outreach Coordinator Christy Moravitz said, "Since the county and surrounding counties are still in higher-risk categories, and because our center is a smaller (difficult to socially distance) space that caters predominantly to older, more vulnerable populations, the decision was made to remain closed and continue to assess things on a month-to-month basis. That remains the directive from administration at this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.