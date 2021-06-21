School may be out for the summer, but Embrace’s weekly chat room is back in session.
Join other teen survivors in a safe, non-judgmental and confidential online space. All communication is monitored and facilitated by an Embrace advocate with topics including: healthy relationships, self-esteem, healthy coping strategies, stress and anxiety, boundaries, and consent. Available on mobile or a computer, it is an easy way to connect with other teen survivors looking for support. Sessions will be held virtually on the Helproom Platform from 1 to 2 p.m. every Thursday starting July 8 and ending Aug. 12.
To join, type bit.ly/embracechat into a browser and follow the instructions on how to enter. Once in the chatroom, all participants are completely anonymous and will be given a randomly generated username. Feel free to join any or all sessions. For more information contact Embrace at 715-532-6976, visit embracewi.org or check out Embrace on Facebook for more details.
In addition, join Embrace and 5 Koshas Yoga & Wellness for a virtual yoga series for all ages designed to guide people in developing tools to shift common trauma responses like stress, anxiety and panic. Each gentle yoga session focuses on calming breathing and mindfulness techniques to use anywhere at any time. Sessions are live, free, and will be held on Zoom every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 17. Register by emailing Angela Frieze at angela@embracewi.org.
