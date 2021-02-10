Have mailboxes, seeking Valentine greetings

Residents of Our House Senior Living — Rice Lake Assisted Care & Memory Care at 413 and 415 E. South St., Rice Lake, have decorated and set out mailboxes just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Lauren Metheny, executive director of Our House Senior Living, explained how the public can help to make the day a special one for residents.
“Valentine’s Day is approaching, and we wanted to do something special for our residents here at Our House,” Metheny said. “We are inviting the community to drop off Valentine’s cards to our residents. We have placed a special mailbox at the front of both our assisted care and memory care. We will check the box daily for mail. Our residents had a blast decorating the mail boxes. We can’t wait to see what you all bring.”
She said names on the cards are not necessary — warm wishes are enough.
“We are hoping for just anonymous greetings — cards or pictures — so we can share with everyone,” Metheny said.
