The Rice Lake Public Library will be hosting Dustin Pari on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. for his presentation Halloween: A Haunted History. The program will be hosted virtually on Zoom and anyone interested can join by clicking the link on the Rice Lake Public Library Facebook event page.
With more than 25 years of experience researching the unknown, Pari brings lectures about the paranormal all across the country, As a part of SyFy television’s Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and appearances on Destination Truth and Ghost Nation, he has traveled the world over looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm.
His fascination with the paranormal began with an encounter he had with a spirit in his childhood home. In his efforts to better understand what had happened, and why, he has traveled across the United States to 27 countries upon six different continents, learning a little more with each step of his journey.
Throughout the year he travels as an invited guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. He has been interviewed by television’s Anderson Cooper, and has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has written two books based upon his findings and his unique approach to the paranormal.
Pari is known for his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world.
His multimedia presentations run for an hour, and then he likes to make time for some Q&A, resulting in an approximate 90-minute lecture event.
In addition to conducting his paranormal research, Dustin also does a lot of work as a motivational speaker, suicide awareness advocate, and Christian lecturer.
His annual holiday themed motivational lectures are not to be missed! Drawing on various pop culture themes mixed with Christmas television classics, his holiday motivation is second to none! He has also penned two motivational books thus far, and two more are currently in the works. Be sure to check out his YouTube series “Hey! Got a Minute?”
When not touring the lecture circuit, Pari is the chief operating officer of a surgical practice based in New England. In his limited free time, he enjoys being with his family, watching NASCAR, listening to music, and taking in a good slice of pie from a greasy late-night diner.
