Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen invites the public to a curbside pickup spring dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14, sponsored by the Catholic Order of Foresters. The menu includes pork, dumplings, sauerkraut, dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberries, rolls, dessert and kolaches. Cost is $10.

Due to COVID-19, church members are striving to provide a delicious meal that can be enjoyed in the safety of home. RSVPs are appreciated. The appropriate amount of dinners will be available. To reserve a dinner call Shannon at 715-234-2032.

