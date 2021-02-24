Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen invites the public to a curbside pickup spring dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14, sponsored by the Catholic Order of Foresters. The menu includes pork, dumplings, sauerkraut, dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberries, rolls, dessert and kolaches. Cost is $10.
Due to COVID-19, church members are striving to provide a delicious meal that can be enjoyed in the safety of home. RSVPs are appreciated. The appropriate amount of dinners will be available. To reserve a dinner call Shannon at 715-234-2032.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.