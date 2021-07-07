Harness racing has a rich history in Wisconsin spanning more than two centuries, and harness racing at the Barron County Fair has been an annual tradition that dates back to the 1800s.
This year the Barron County Fair will feature harness racing on Wednesday and Thursday night, July 14 and 15, at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $5 and there will be drawings for cash and door prizes as well as the very popular “pick-a-winner” contest, and the 50/50 cash raffle each night.
Watch and root on your favorite Wisconsin horses and drivers as they take on visiting horses and drivers that come from all over the region, including Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, California and even Canada.
The track at Rice Lake is the fastest harness racing track in Wisconsin and boasts a pacing record of one minute and 56.3 seconds by PV Miracle Mary in 2017, and a trotting record of 1:59.1 by Bordogna in 2020. Both records were set with Wisconsin native Rick Magee in the sulky.
Race director Patty Strand said there will be two feature races during the Barron County Fair race meeting, including a $5,000 Free-For-All Trot event on Wednesday night (July 14) and a $5,000 Free-For-All Pace event on Thursday night (July 15).
“Both nights will have excellent racing and you are sure to see some extremely exciting finishes,” she said.
Many of the horses that race at the fair can also be found all summer long at nearby Running Aces Racetrack near Forest Lake, Minn. Fans are also invited to stop by the racehorse barn at the fairgrounds anytime this summer to visit the Kimberly and Quentin Schneider and James Jungquist Racing Stables that are based right here in Rice Lake for the summer.
Harness Racing will also return to Rice Lake with a race program on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.