Harley-Davidson to host Bake Your Heart Out contest

Rice Lake Harley-Davidson at 2801 S. Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake, invites the public to enter and/or vote on baking entries in its Bake Your Heart Out contest on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First- and second-place prizes of $50 and $30 will be awarded for Best Taste and Best Presentation.
Most Popular
Articles
- New approach taken for new pool
- Woman apprehended by Sheriff's Department K9
- Lentz heading Sterling Bank
- Cumberland pedestrian struck by car on Hwy. P
- We Honor Veterans program earns distinction
- Donald Warren Carney
- Dakota Supply group moves
- Evelyn Violet Lawton
- Area students lobby for Heart of the North
- Susan Kay Hannaford Cooper
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Coupon Book
Latest E-Edition
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.