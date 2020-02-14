Harley-Davidson to host Bake Your Heart Out contest

Entries in the 2019 Bake Your Heart Out contest.

Rice Lake Harley-Davidson at 2801 S. Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake, invites the public to enter and/or vote on baking entries in its Bake Your Heart Out contest on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First- and second-place prizes of $50 and $30 will be awarded for Best Taste and Best Presentation.

