Hogs for Heroes, a Wisconsin-based charity, is now accepting applications from injured Wisconsin Veteran Riders for their next two Harley-Davidson motorcycles to be gifted in May or June.
Having returned 11 veteran riders to the road in a three-year time period, this season’s opportunity marks the 12th and 13th bike Hogs for Heroes will be gifting since it was founded in 2015, far exceeding their goal of one bike per year.
The application period opened February 15 and submissions must be postmarked by March 21. All application materials can be found at www.hogsforheroeswi.org, under the “Application and Selection” tab.
“We are working to help those injured veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” said Hogs for Heroes President Kevin Thompson. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our eleven recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”
Thompson continued, “Previous recipients have found great solace being back on a bike and regaining the freedom, camaraderie and peace that motorcycling provides. Just as importantly, recipients have subsequently found new ways to continue serving their community and fellow veterans by getting a motorcycle back in their lives. We encourage people to share this information with friends and family and help us find our next Wisconsin veterans.”
Hogs for Heroes is a Wisconsin 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by our Wisconsin Veterans during the course of active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
It was founded in 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin by Kevin and Audra Thompson, along with his brother and sister-in-law Craig and Michelle Thompson, with the belief that there is a long-standing tie between our military, its service members and the benefits of motorcycle riding.
The family nonprofit anticipates giving another two bikes away later this summer. Applicants submitting once can be considered for all giftings in 2020. Fundraising is underway for the next Harley-Davidson for a Wisconsin Veteran and donations can be made online on the Hogs for Heroes website.
