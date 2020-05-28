Hanging petunias distributed by Main Street Association members

Main Street Association board members helping with distribution of the petunia baskets are from left, Kristin Theilig, Melanie Burdick, Casey Yohnk, Taylor Page, Kianna Lindh and Chris Olsen.

A total of 60 hanging petunia baskets from Weegman's Landscape and Garden Center were unloaded in the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Thursday morning for pick up by those who purchased one from the Rice Lake Main Street Association.

Normally the hanging baskets are purchased by the association and hung on the lamp posts throughout downtown Rice Lake, but without funds normally generated from the Petunia Banquet, the association put them up for sale with an order form on its Facebook page.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments