The Hair of the Dog, a benefit for animal shelters in Rusk and Barron counties, has been running throughout the month of February with a winner to be drawn March 1 for a gift basket worth more than $150. 

Two businesses — The Hair Garage of Rice Lake and Burdy's of Weyerhaeuser — have special offers. Burdy's Burger of the Month is The Hair of the Dog with deli fresh pastrami with pepper jack cheese and a whiskey glaze sauce. The Hair Garage can tame manes. Receive a ticket at either business for each food or toy item or blanket dropped off. Find out more by contacting Burdy's at 715-353-2873 or on Facebook at burdyssportsbarandgrill; or The Hair Garage at 715-931-0283 or on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheHairGarage.

