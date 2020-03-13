4-H Discovery Day workshops still on for March 14

Girls show white boards they decorated at a previous 4-H Discovery Day workshop.

Youths, who are in Barron County 4-H  or not, are invited to Project Discovery Day on March 14 from 9 a.m.  to noon at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. UW Extension admnistrative assistant Kim Grover said the event will go on because not more than 50 people have registered. Workshops offered will include Introduction to Aviation, Decorated Glass, Basic Embroidery and Pom Pom Bird Puppets. Register online or call Joyce Nelson at 715-458-1944.

