Guo-Smith engagement announced

Meng Guo of Milwaukee and Benjamin Smith of Minneapolis, Minn., have announced their engagement and plans for an October wedding in Milwaukee.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Dr. Tom Tangwen and Xiaoli (Lily) Hu of Naperville, Ill. She is a 2007 graduate of Shorewood High School, 2011 graduate of UW and 2017 graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), where she is now employed.
The groom-elect is the son of Dr. William Smith and Dr. Mary Ocwieja of Rice Lake. He is a 2007 graduate of Rice Lake High School, 2011 graduate of University of Colorado and 2017 graduate of MCW. He is employed by the University of Minnesota.
