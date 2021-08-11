Guo-Smith engagement announced
Glacier Park Wedding and Elopement Photography

Meng Guo of Milwaukee and Benjamin Smith of Minneapolis, Minn., have announced their engagement and plans for an October wedding in Milwaukee.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Dr. Tom Tangwen and Xiaoli (Lily) Hu of Naperville, Ill. She is a 2007 graduate of Shorewood High School, 2011 graduate of UW and 2017 graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), where she is now employed.

The groom-elect is the son of Dr. William Smith and Dr. Mary Ocwieja of Rice Lake. He is a 2007 graduate of Rice Lake High School, 2011 graduate of University of Colorado and 2017 graduate of MCW. He is employed by the University of Minnesota.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments