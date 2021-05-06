Guest to share how to raise emotionally strong kids

Nationally-recognized youth speaker Brooks Gibbs will share Strategies for Raising Emotionally Strong Kids today at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of St. Joseph Catholic School, 128 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake. Admission is free.

Today’s youth encounter pressures on multiple fronts — social media, fitting in, economic disparities, appearance issues and more. The day-to-day pressures and bully-like behavior of others can have an extreme effect on your child’s emotional well being and behavior.

Parents, caregivers, teachers and mentors need to understand the challenges that kids face daily and help them navigate through these challenges.

Brooks is the author of “Love is Greater than Hate,” which has been praised by Amazon.com as one of the top 10 books to help teens. He is a veteran youth speaker who has presented at more than 2,500 events and his viral videos have amassed more than 200 million views. He specializes in teaching youth how to be emotionally resilient and inspires them to live by the Golden Rule.

