Groskopf named DAR Good Citizen for 2020

DAR Good Citizen for 2020, Brandon Groskopf.

The St. Croix-Chequamegon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Hudson announced that Brandon Groskopf of Almena was selected as the Cameron High School DAR Good Citizen for 2020. The son of Brian and Jennifer Groskopf, he was selected based on his outstanding history of academia, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

With more than 120 years of tradition, over 930,000 members admitted since its founding, a vast array of service work, a historic National Headquarters building with extraordinary collections, and countless activities taking place locally, nationally and globally, there is much to learn about the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. These timeless, overarching principles keep the DAR strong and vitally relevant in this ever-changing world.

This nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education consists of over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world.

 

