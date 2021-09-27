Vista Prairie Communities announces that Rita Gronski has been promoted to executive director of Vista Prairie at Brentwood, 633 Cameron Road, Rice Lake.
As culinary manager for the past 11 years, she has been responsible for providing meals and snacks, managing one of the community’s most important departments.
“We are delighted to welcome Rita to her new position,” said VPC Chief Operating Officer Anna Petersmeyer. “Rita has become a trusted resource for the residents, in many ways beyond great food.”
Gronski is an experienced senior care leader and a certified dietary manager from UW-River Falls. Prior to becoming Brentwood’s culinary manager, she owned and operated Sportsman's Supper Club, which later became the R-Bar in Cameron. She learned her work-ethic growing up on a diversified livestock and dairy farm.
Gronski also is a well-known civic leader in Rice Lake, where she currently serves as the Loyal Knight for the local Elks Lodge.
