Chronotype sports and outdoors editor Dave Greschner is retiring, effective July 15, after more than 45 years with the newspaper.
Greschner began an internship with The Chronotype in the summer of 1975, and after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in December of that same year, was hired as a reporter.
He was promoted to Sports Editor in August of 1978 and has held that post until his retirement.
Greschner has won 20 Wisconsin Newspaper Assn. first-place awards, along with dozens of seconds, thirds and honorable mentions in all aspects of newspaper work from design to photography to writing.
“Dave has shown the utmost dedication for everything he does, from dartball standings to outdoor journals to covering big games,” said Ryan Urban, The Chronotype managing editor. “Dave is a consummate pro, and we are glad that he will continue writing for us as a freelancer in his semi-retirement.”
In his retirement, Greschner looks forward to more camping with his wife, Cathy, and pursuing outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, trail running and snowshoeing.
Greschner said, “It’s been a pleasure to cover the games and events of this area over the years, and to meet so many wonderful people and tell their stories, whether in sports, outdoors or whatever their interests were.”
