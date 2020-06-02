Gravestone cleanup project resumes

The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will meet Monday, June 8, 3 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery, also known as the Perley Cemetery,between Almena and Turtle Lake to transcribe and take pictures of the gravestones. Non society members are invited to join members in this work. A rain date will be posted online at www.bhgsbc.org as the date approaches. Wear work clothes, shoes, and gloves and bring a digital camera if you have one that has a usb port. A plastic scraper, rags, brush, bucket and water are handy in cleaning the stones. Pencils to transcribe will be needed, but clipboards and paper will be furnished.
To get to the cemetery, take Highway 8 west from Barron to 2nd Street between Almena and Turtle Lake. Turn north or right onto 2nd St. and go about 1 ½ miles to the cemetery, which is located on the right (east) side of the road. If you’re coming from the north, travel down to Highway 8 and go to 2nd Street and follow the directions above.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society photographs and transcribes the gravestones in Barron County as a project for those doing family history research. The information is then available at the Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle, Suite C, Barron, or online at www.bhgsbc.org. The Resource Library is currently closed due to COVID 19 concerns. Notice of its opening will be made in the paper and online. If you would like to join the Society, go to the website for instructions.
With the concerns about COVID 19, the July 13 meeting will also be working at Lakeview Cemetery and will be held at 3 p.m. August and September meetings are currently on hold depending on COVID conditions. Notice of those meetings will be available in the papers and online.
Now is a good time to apply for the Pioneer, Century or Jr. Family Historian certificates. Go to the Society website at www.bhgsbc.org for applications and instructions. Applications should be sent to Linda Adams, P.O. Box 296, Cameron, WI 54822, 715-205-2860.For research help and lookups, contact Rosella Amundson, 209 W. Franklin Ave., Barron, WI 54812, 715-537-5760.
