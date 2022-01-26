The Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition is seeking volunteer organizations that may be interested in using their time, talent and skills to help during future emergencies in northwestern Wisconsin.
HERC was awarded a Volunteer Organization Active in Disasters development grant last May and is hoping to identify and train interested community partners.
Three project managers have been hired to assist with this project in 11 northern counties and four tribes.
Project managers have begun contacting volunteer organizations in the region to determine interest and more information about this project, including churches, civic organizations and other groups that provide nongovernmental services to their communities.
Any volunteer organizations interested in this training are asked to contact the project manager assigned to their area. In Barron, Burnett, Polk and Washburn counties, and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, contact Ruthe Batulis at 952-270-4987 or email her at ruthebatulis@gmail.com.
