Grand opening x 4 at the Cedar Mall

Marie Nett, manager of the Rice Lake Cedar Mall, invites the public to the grand opening and open house for three new businesses and a fall pop-up shop.

Lee’s Lavish Boutique, Annisseau Custom Designs, and Beauty and the Beast Salon, along with the pop-up shop Shop Twisted Ewe Yarns, are holding an open house on Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at 10 a.m.

“Come meet the owners of these new businesses in the mall, sign up for prize drawings, and enjoy light refreshments,” Nett said. “Come see what’s happening at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall.”

