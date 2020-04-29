Grads still hoping for ceremony

The Rice Lake Area School District will observe National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week May 4-8.
At Rice Lake School District’s virtual Board of Education meeting Monday, School Board member Lorrie Parkman thanked teachers who are putting in the extra effort through distance education. Parkman said she is happy with how things are going and that it looks like her son and his classmates will be able to graduate after all.
High School principal Curt Pacholke said of those surveyed, 138 were in favor of a later date for an in-person graduation while nine were in favor of keeping the May 31 graduation date and doing it virtually.
Pacholke said of possible dates for a later in-person graduation, the leading option is Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m. No final decision has been made.
Board member Steve Bowman said he has heard that parents would like more consistency in the posting of assignments and asked for a report on that at the next meeting or before.
District administrator Randy Drost said some school districts have announced plans to end their school year earlier than originally planned. “I do not plan to bring forth a resolution of that nature,” he said. “Our last day is June 5. They need that time with the staff.”
While a top to bottom cleaning of the school buildings normally does not begin until the end of the school year, business manager Pat Blackaller said the custodial staff is returning to work Thursday.
He said they will get a jump start on summer cleaning, starting with Tainter and Hilltop elementaries. He said they should have little to no contact with teachers, but masks will be available for them to use if so inclined.
All Board of Education officers were re-elected to 3-year terms. They include Keven Jensen as president, Steve Bowman as vice president, Abbey Fischer as clerk and Doug Kucko as treasurer.
In addition, Jensen will continue to be the district representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Fischer will continue as WASB public policy correspondent and Gary Spear will again serve as the CESA 11 representative.
Committee assignations were tabled to the next meeting so Jensen can hear input on who wants to serve where. Someone must also be appointed as secretary of board minutes with the retirement of Peg Beyer.
Pupil Services director Sue Strouf reported that 77 children were screened at the three Child Development Day events held Jan. 16-17 and the evening of Feb. 21 at the Head Start building. She said it was “by far the best location” with ease of set up and navigation and no congestion.
Strouf also reported on the Inspire Sports basketball clinic held March 7 at the Tainter Elementary gym. She said 34 volunteers connected with 32 special needs participants. The volunteers were coaches and boys and girls basketball athletes.
Staff resignations approved included Tracy Zeckmeister, paraprofessional at Haugen Elementary; and Kendall Osborn, second-grade teacher at Hilltop Elementary.
New hirings include Kacie Holtman, English teacher at the high school; Kathryn Stipetich, Grade 5 language arts/social studies teacher; and Amanda Kuhn, school psychologist.
