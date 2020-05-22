Gowns for Good seeks help

There is a nationwide shortage of medical isolation gowns, and Dove Healthcare’s Gowns for Good program is helping to alleviate the problem. Gowns are personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by nurses and caregivers to help protect them from the potential spread of infection or illness.
“While there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Dove Healthcare’s 11 locations, we always need to be prepared and those preparations include having adequate PPE supply,” said Regional Director of Operations Jeremy Kiley. “Our continuous efforts with vendors to locate gowns have come up short. We recognize the significant impact the community made with producing homemade masks, and we’re hoping this challenge of making homemade gowns for our healthcare heroes will be met with the same enthusiasm.”
To make a donation of fabric or sheets or to sign up to make gowns, email info@dovehealthcare.com or call 715-930-6004. For more information, visit dovehealthcare.com/events or facebook.com/dovehealthcare.
