Last Thursday, Governor Tony Evers announced Emergency Order #28, which extended the Safer at Home Order through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
The new order still left questions for us in the Rice Lake Area School District in terms of our planning and decision making for the end of the current year. The order contained the statement, “Public and Private K-12 schools shall remain closed for pupil instruction and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.” Over the weekend, we received additional guidance on exactly what this meant.
The Governor’s General Counsel has defined the end of the 2019-20 school year as June 30, 2020. This is the statutorily determined end of the school year. This means that school buildings and associated grounds are closed to students for instructional and extracurricular activities through the end of June. For school districts, it means that students, staff, and families will not physically be together in the schools as we finish the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. It does not alter our currently scheduled last day of school for students in the district, which is Friday, June 5.
This language still leaves questions, particularly at the high school level. Yet today, Curt Pacholke, Rice Lake High School Principal, will be reaching out to Rice Lake High School families to provide information specific to several items, including the Academic Awards Ceremony, Senior Awards and Scholarship Ceremony, and Commencement.
The current order does not eliminate the potential to hold summer school in a face-to-face manner in July or August. However, a future order based on the status of COVID-19 may result in extended restrictions on access to facilities and grounds during those months. In the Rice Lake Area School District, we are examining summer school opportunities for both in-person and virtual offerings. Currently, virtual summer school is only allowed in grades 7-12 in the state of Wisconsin. The state legislature is considering a rule change to allow virtual summer school in grades K-6 as well. Additional details are anticipated soon.
Lastly, while I do not have any details at this time, I do know a group is being established at the state level to design contingency plans for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year, should they be needed.
I want to thank our Rice Lake community for your support and understanding through this process. These are trying times for everyone. Earlier today, I heard a statement that resonated with me, and I thought it might resonate with you as well. “For every day that goes by, we are one day closer to the end.” Hang in there, and as parents or guardians, please reach out to district staff members if you have questions.
