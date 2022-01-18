Government Center's auditorium upgrade begins

Auditorium upgrade starts today at Barron County Government Center.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

An upgrade of the auditorium on the first floor of the Barron County Government Center starts today. The Barron County Board of Supervisors will meet in Room 110 and remotely for the months of January, February and March while the improvements are being done.

The project includes asbestos removal, reconfiguration of seating and a technology upgrade to enhance the sound and quality of those who opt to attend remotely. Completion date for the project is May 1.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments