Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is supporting families in need this back-to-school season by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise.
The back-to-school vouchers are part of Goodwill NCW’s larger GoodNeighbor program, which provided nearly $600,000 in free merchandise to people in need in 2020. Goodwill NCW partners with community organizations throughout 35 counties in north central Wisconsin to provide agencies with $10 vouchers to give to clients, allowing them to select items from Goodwill retail stores and training centers.
“Goodwill NCW is committed to supporting individuals, families and communities by giving parents a hand up in providing children with the clothing and shoes they need for the new school year,” said Jennie Moore, Goodwill NCW Vice President-Mission Services. “The need in our communities is always great, but it is especially so this year as kids return to in-person learning and families continue to struggle with the financial impact of COVID-19.”
More than 23,000 vouchers have been distributed to date to community agencies for the back-to-school season for back-to-school fairs, referrals and other means of distribution, including 200 for the Eighth annual Feed the Homeless BBQ on Aug. 28 in Green Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.