Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is supporting families in need this back-to-school season by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise.

The back-to-school vouchers are part of Goodwill NCW’s larger GoodNeighbor program, which provided nearly $600,000 in free merchandise to people in need in 2020. Goodwill NCW partners with community organizations throughout 35 counties in north central Wisconsin to provide agencies with $10 vouchers to give to clients, allowing them to select items from Goodwill retail stores and training centers.

“Goodwill NCW is committed to supporting individuals, families and communities by giving parents a hand up in providing children with the clothing and shoes they need for the new school year,” said Jennie Moore, Goodwill NCW Vice President-Mission Services. “The need in our communities is always great, but it is especially so this year as kids return to in-person learning and families continue to struggle with the financial impact of COVID-19.”

More than 23,000 vouchers have been distributed to date to community agencies for the back-to-school season for back-to-school fairs, referrals and other means of distribution, including 200 for the Eighth annual Feed the Homeless BBQ on Aug. 28 in Green Bay.

