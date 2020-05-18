Golf Fore a Cure is back on!

The 14th annual Golf Fore A Cure, a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Advocacy, is back on and scheduled for Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LynnDale's Golf Course, 2369 20 1/2 St., Rice Lake.
Organizers said, "It will be a little different from year's past, but it will be fun and support a great cause. We will miss the silent auction, raffle and hole games but will hold the Booze Putting Green. There will be T-shirts for sale, and lunch served.
Cost is $25/person for nine holes and a cart or $20/person for nine holes and walking. "Get your foursome together and enjoy a great day supporting Pink Ribbon Advocacy. Call Lynndales at 715-234-9566 to book a tee time.
