Golf Fore A Cure at LynnDale's

Golf Fore A Cure event open to golfers, nongolfers alike.

The 14th annual Golf Fore A Cure, a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Advocacy, is Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LynnDale's Golf Course on Rice Lake's north side. The nine-hole event is a four-golfer scramble.  T-shirts will be for sale, lunch served and a Putt for a Bottle game, available to golfers and nongolfers alike. For further details, call LynnDale's at  715-234-5966.

