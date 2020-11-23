Golden K Club sells trees and trimmings

The Rice Lake Golden K Club begins its annual sale of Christmas trees, wreaths and swags starting Monday in the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Proceeds raised go back into youth and community causes. Prices are the same as last year for the balsam and frasier trees, wreaths, crosses, swags and garland.
