Golden K Club begin sale of trees, wreaths and more

Among the frasers, Golden K Club member Gary Pastwa displays a wreath.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Rice Lake Golden K Club’s annual sale of balsam and fraser Christmas trees grown in Bloomer started Friday in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot in downtown Rice Lake.

Golden K member Gary Pastwa, who heads up the effort, said the balsams are 6-7 feet tall and sell for $30 and up; while the frasers range from 6-9 feet tall and sell for $50 and up.

In addition to trees, the Golden Ks are selling garland and crosses for $25 each, wreaths of different sizes for $20 and up, and swag for $15.

Proceeds of the holiday sale go back into the community through club projects and support of youth activities.

