CLEAR LAKE– A 32-year-old man is in custody for allegedly trying to kill a 77-year-old man.
Duane Smith Jr., of Glenwood City, was charged Sept. 28 with Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Aggravated Battery-Elderly and misdemeanor bail jumping. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8.
Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rural Clear Lake address for the attempted homicide of the man at 6:09 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. He had blunt-force trauma and edged weapon wounds but was able to fight off the attack and protect himself with a shotgun, the sheriff's department said. He fired a shot but did not strike the suspect.
Smith, believed to be under the influence of controlled substances, fled the scene.
Deputies put out an attempt-to-locate on Smith. The St Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Glenwood City Police quickly located him and took him into custody without incident. He is in custody at the Polk County Jail.
The victim was airlifted to Regions Hospital and was in stable condition.
Incident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
"The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in the case: Clear Lake Ambulance, Clear Lake Fire, Life Link Air Ambulance, Glenwood City Police, and St Croix County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's department said.
