WITC dental assistant students and instructors, along with CVTC dental hygiene students, area dentists, dental assistants and hygienists were able to treat 32 children for Give Kids a Smile Day.

WITC-Rice Lake would like to thank Toboggan Run Dental and Midwest Dental (Rice Lake) along with local dental assistants and hygienists who volunteered their services for Give Kids a Smile Day on February 7. With their assistance, Give Kids a Smile Day treated 32 children for a total of nearly $17,000 in services.

Twenty-five people volunteered their services for the day, nine of which were WITC’s dental assistant students. Volunteers included: Jennifer Heutmaker-Holden, CDA; Megen Elliot, CDA, RDH; Emma Olsen, student; Elizabeth Johnson, student; Mya Monnier, student; Sierra Zuniga, student; Josie Shadick, student; Tiler Johnson, student; Katie Pinkerton, student; Caitlyn Schaefer, student; Kaley Jo Slack, student; Charles Crisler, DDS; Melanie Nelson, DA; Zachary Atkinson, DDS; Cassidy Conner, RDH; Susan Merchant, RDH; Danielle Knolin, CDA; Savannah Mueller, DA; Mary Mani, DA; Kimber Miller, RDH; Krystal Zuniga, CDA; Emily Wold, CDA, LDA; Larissa Rogers, CDA; Kaitlynn Barnes, student; Melissa Thompson, student. 

WITC’s dental assistant program can be completed in just two semesters. Dental assistants perform many tasks ranging from providing patient care and taking x-rays to record-keeping and scheduling appointments. Their duties vary by state and by the dentists’ office where they work. According to WITC’s most recent graduate survey results, 100% of graduates were employed in a related field within six months of graduating.

To learn more about WITC’s dental assistant program, please visit witc.edu/dental or call 800.243.9482.

Dental Assistant Instructor Jennifer Heutmaker-Holden, CDA, at Give Kids a Smile Day 2020.
Dental Assistant Student Josie Shadick preparing tools to assist the dentist.

