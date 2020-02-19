WITC-Rice Lake would like to thank Toboggan Run Dental and Midwest Dental (Rice Lake) along with local dental assistants and hygienists who volunteered their services for Give Kids a Smile Day on February 7. With their assistance, Give Kids a Smile Day treated 32 children for a total of nearly $17,000 in services.
Twenty-five people volunteered their services for the day, nine of which were WITC’s dental assistant students. Volunteers included: Jennifer Heutmaker-Holden, CDA; Megen Elliot, CDA, RDH; Emma Olsen, student; Elizabeth Johnson, student; Mya Monnier, student; Sierra Zuniga, student; Josie Shadick, student; Tiler Johnson, student; Katie Pinkerton, student; Caitlyn Schaefer, student; Kaley Jo Slack, student; Charles Crisler, DDS; Melanie Nelson, DA; Zachary Atkinson, DDS; Cassidy Conner, RDH; Susan Merchant, RDH; Danielle Knolin, CDA; Savannah Mueller, DA; Mary Mani, DA; Kimber Miller, RDH; Krystal Zuniga, CDA; Emily Wold, CDA, LDA; Larissa Rogers, CDA; Kaitlynn Barnes, student; Melissa Thompson, student.
WITC’s dental assistant program can be completed in just two semesters. Dental assistants perform many tasks ranging from providing patient care and taking x-rays to record-keeping and scheduling appointments. Their duties vary by state and by the dentists’ office where they work. According to WITC’s most recent graduate survey results, 100% of graduates were employed in a related field within six months of graduating.
To learn more about WITC’s dental assistant program, please visit witc.edu/dental or call 800.243.9482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.