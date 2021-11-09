The Hair Garage, Care Partners/Country Terrace and State Farm-Ashley Headley are collaborating with Benjamin's House in Rice Lake to collect items to create welcome home baskets to help new tenants get settled — some for the first time in many years.
Up until Dec. 4, people may drop off a variety of household items at Care Partners, 1639 Kern Ave.; The Hair Garage, 326 S. Main St., Suite 104; and State Farm-Ashley Headley, 1815C S. Main St., all in Rice Lake.
Items can include: large laundry baskets, laundry supplies, bleach, cleaning supplies, towels, dish soap, silverware sets, kitchen utensils, sponges, vinyl shower curtains, shower curtain rod and rings, trash bags, body wash, Clorox wipes, aluminum foil, toilet bowl brush, toilet bowl cleaner, toilet paper and paper towels.
Cash or gift cards are also accepted to purchase items listed above.
