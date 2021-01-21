Girls team overcomes adversity
Let me tell you about my girls...
Going into this season and dealing with COVID, we all knew this year was going to be a challenging and difficult year and different than anything any of us have ever experienced before. We were just blessed, thankful and excited to have a season and be able to get together for practices and games.
Let me tell you about my girls... they are relentless, resilient and amazing young ladies. They have practiced, lifted, conditioned and played games in masks, never once complaining, always working to get better with every possession and just happy being together and playing ball.
We faced adversity the very first week of practice having a few coaches and players out with COVID or quarantined, but they battled through with a back-up coach. They worked hard and never complained and within a few days we were back to business as a team again. After we played the first three games of the season, we learned that six girls needed to quarantine from our very first game. Another setback, no complaining (actually we had a good laugh with this one), working hard and doing the best we could despite the situation we found ourselves in. Through the month of December, we battled, lost some close games, dealt with quarantines and rotation in the lineups, and once again, my girls battled, they were relentless and resilient. We started coming together and getting some big finishes at the end of December and early January, then once again we faced adversity with a starter going down in a season ending injury, girls being quarantined and more injuries. Once again, we got back to business and pulled together as a team and they played their hearts out.
The second week in January, BAM we were once again hit with adversity, the majority of our team had to quarantine, while we still had a player out on quarantine, we ended up having five girls that were not quarantined. It was really harsh news to take, but there is nothing we can do about it, and we are figuring out ways to be together virtually. My program is about basketball, but also about building strong, confident young women who are ready to take on the world once they leave our program. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally and we move forward with our heads held high.
While it is heartbreaking that we were playing really well and will have to miss five Conference games; we will come out of this stronger than ever and we will be ready to finish our season strong. We will do what we have to do and we will bounce back to business’ on Jan. 26. I know my girls will battle through this and we will be back to business in no time, we will be stronger, and we will get through this together. Love my girls and this team.
Let me tell me about my girls... COVID Season 2020-2021.
Kim Weber
Cameron girls basketball coach
Dems also use aggressive language
If Speaker Pelosi demands the impeachment of President Trump for the bad choices made by some supporters, will the speaker also demand the impeachment of legislators for outright calls for violence?
If Speaker Pelosi is fair about the standards for impeachment, she will have to support her own impeachment. Speaker Pelosi called for protests when she said that she doesn’t understand “…why there aren’t uprisings all over the country”: June 14, 2018.
Maxine Waters would have to be impeached for saying, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere”: June 25, 2018.
Joe Biden would have to be impeached for his Sept. 18, 2018, videotaped speech where he calls Trump supporters the “dregs of society.”
On a video of the Stephen Colbert show, Kamala Harris states: “This (riots /protests) is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not going to stop and everyone beware,” she continues, “They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not.”
During an interview with New York’s Hot 97, Ocasio-Cortez argued that “marginalized” communities have no choice but to riot against their so-called oppressors: Aug. 1, 2019.
These people and others have used aggressive language which has been inciting a feeling of being marginalized within the conservative community.
Karen Schroeder
Birchwood
