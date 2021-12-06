The UW-Madison Division of Extension Barron County, with Mapping Solutions, is publishing a 2022 Barron County Plat Book. All proceeds directly benefit Barron County 4-H.
The 2022 Barron County Plat Book will be available for purchase for $30 at the Barron County Extension Office, located at 335 E. Monroe Ave., Room 2206 in Barron. The books will arrive in January. There are gift certificates available for those who would like to give a book as a gift this holiday season. Or call the Extension office to reserve a copy or one can be reserved online at https://bit.ly/bcplat22.
This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.
This updated edition will include information about the Extension Barron County and 4-H programs, a current government directory information page, watersheds map, various village and municipal maps, recreation trail maps, a landowner index, and more.
This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Barron County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.
Once published, those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, contact the office at 715-537-6250.
Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.