Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL OVER SOUTHEAST IOWA THIS AFTERNOON, WILL LIFT NORTHWARD WITH BANDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL DEVELOPING IN THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS EAST OF RED WING MINNESOTA, TO RICE LAKE, WISCONSIN MAY SEE 5 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP ANYTIME DURING THE EVENING, AND THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, GOODHUE. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, AND RUSK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS. &&