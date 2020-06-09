...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL OVER SOUTHEAST IOWA THIS
AFTERNOON, WILL LIFT NORTHWARD WITH BANDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL
DEVELOPING IN THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING. AVERAGE RAINFALL
AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS
OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS EAST OF RED WING MINNESOTA,
TO RICE LAKE, WISCONSIN MAY SEE 5 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY
WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON. FLASH FLOODING
COULD DEVELOP ANYTIME DURING THE EVENING, AND THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, GOODHUE. IN
WISCONSIN, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE,
AND RUSK.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE.
* THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO
OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS.
&&
