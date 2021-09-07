DNA for Genealogists will be presented by Mary Garner Metzger at the Blue Hills Genealogical Society’s Sept. 13 meeting that will be held at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. Third St., Barron at 6:45 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Metzger is a longtime genealogist and family historian with paternal roots in Barron County. She is a former teacher and social worker who retired to Cumberland from the Green Bay area in 2005. Metzger was raised in Ames, Iowa and came to the Green Bay area as an adult. She holds a B.S. from Iowa State University, Ames and Masters from UW-Milwaukee.
She will be discussing in non-technical terminology her experience with commercial DNA products. These include Ancestry, Family Tree DNA, and 23andMe. Similar DNA products, known to participants in the audience, may be discussed if time allows.
DNA information, combined with family records and research, can be an important tool for family search. Family historians will be encouraged to use DNA as an adjunct to the written record already accumulated. DNA can be useful for certain health research.
Other information to be discussed includes types of DNA, migration patterns, ethnicity, possible relative contacts with other individuals with similar DNA, and some possible pitfalls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.