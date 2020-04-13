Genealogy group recognizes roots

The Blue Hills Genealogical Society has announced that applications are being accepted for its Pioneer and Century certificate.
It awards the certificates to those who are directly descended from a Pioneer and Century ancestor.
The Pioneer certificate recognizes ancestors who settled and/or lived in Barron County prior to Jan. 1, 1871.
The Century certificate recognizes ancestors who settled and/or lived in Barron County 100 years or more prior to the date of application.
Applicants must prove the line of descent from ancestors to themselves.
Applicants may apply the certificate to be issued to themselves or someone else. Neither the applicant nor issuant need reside in Barron County.
The application deadline is Oct. 1. Certificates will be awarded at the society’s November meeting or mailed out.
For more information go online to bhgsbc.org and click on Certificate Programs to obtain more information, or to see the forms and instructions.
The fee is $10 per certificate, payable to BHGS-BC, and should be sent to: Linda Adams, P.O. Box 296, Cameron, WI 54822.
For more information, contact Adams, who is the certificate chair, at 715-205-2860 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.