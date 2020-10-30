Genealogy group recognizes roots

The Blue Hills Genealogical Society awards five Pioneer and 15 Century certificates to 10 people for the 2020 year.
Pioneer certificates are awarded to those having ancestors who were living in Barron County at least by 1871.
• In honor of ancestor John Quaderer, settled in Barron in 1854. Certificate recipients: Sharon Paulson, N. St. Paul, MN; Russell Neuman, Barron; Robyn Grover, Dallas; Cynthia Lueck, Bloomer; Gloria Kahl, Barron.
Century certificates are awarded to those having ancestors that were living in Barron County 100 years ago.
• In honor of ancestors Hans Bronson, settled in Chetek in 1875 and Nils Olson Egstad, settled in Cameron in 1895. Certificate recipient: Janis Egstad Pineda, Pacifica, CA.
• In honor of ancestors Franz George Heinrichsmeier, settled in Township of Clinton in 1895; Elmer George Robinson, settled in Chetek in 1917; Thomena Nielsen Christian Leversen, settled in Chetek in 1905; Annie Christina Leversen Robinson, settled in Chetek in 1905; Henry Joseph St. Louis, settled in Township of Stanley in 1900. Certificate recipient: Amy M. Voigt, Lake Mills.
• In honor of ancestors Lewis Daniel Adams, settled in Barron in 1919 and George Whisman Garner, settled in Town of Maple Grove in 1885.
Certificate recipient: Debra Mezel, Lombard, IL.
• In honor of ancestor John Grivna, settled in Town of Vance Creek in 1917. Certificate recipients: Dennis Grivna, Rice Lake, WI and Ronald Grivna, Clayton.
• In honor of ancestors Christ Nelson, settled in Town of Maple Grove in 1876 and Henry Kisling, settled in Cameron in 1905. Certificate Recipient: Marilyn Townsend, Well, MI.
• In honor of ancestor Frederick Neuman, settled in Dallas in 1883. Certificate Recipients: Robyn Grover, Dallas, and Russell Neuman, Barron.
The application process involves proving that the ancestor actually lived in Barron County at the time listed and then proving a direct line relationship to that ancestor.
“We honor these founders of our county and are pleased that their descendants have researched important genealogical information about them,” said certificate chair Linda Adams. “It is very interesting and uplifting to hear the stories about these great pioneers.” The information gathered and presented with the applications is preserved and stored in the Blue Hills Genealogical Resource Library for others to use in their family history research.
