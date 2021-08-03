The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will meet Monday at 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. Third St., Barron.
Ed Forrester will present a program about four people who were critical to the history of the pinery in Barron County. These people were of great importance to the county’s development and who are today virtually unknown. He will look at Barron County lands which helped to fund the start of General Mills Corp., to create a major university in another state, create a governor of the state of Wisconsin, and a man who sawed more logs here than even the Knapp-Stout Co. Another connection will be the story of how Barron County contributed to saving the redwoods in California.
Forrester is a graduate of the University of Minnesota in forestry and worked 40 years in the industry. He has spent 18 years in researching Knapp Stout and other lumber companies of the 1800s and early 1900s. He is currently the interim president of the Barron County Woodland Owners Association. He is also president of the Forest History Association of Wisconsin.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society meets the second Mondays of the month usually at the Barron Senior Center. They maintain a Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron, which is free and open to the public by appointment for family history research. Appointments may be made by contacting Rosella Amundson at pla@charter.net or 715-537-5760. Donations of materials pertaining to family history in the Barron County area are welcome. Contact librarian Carol Gehler at bhgs-clg@centurytel.net, 715-234-1894. Anyone who wants to join the Society may go to bhgsbc.org and click on the Join tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.