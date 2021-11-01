The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will share great tips for those who are looking for information about their ancestors at its meeting Monday at 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron.
The society's Lookup Chair Rosella Amundson will discuss how to get the most out of researching at the BHGS Resource Library, which is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, back door, and is free and open to the public by appointment. The resources preserved are listed on the society’s website bhgsbc.org under the Resources tab. To make an appointment, contact her at pla@charter.net.
BHGS President Gloria Dobberfuhl will talk about free classes and information from the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. The Family History Library is the world’s largest family history library. From live webinars to recorded classes to top videos from the world’s largest family history convention you will be introduced how to find information about ancestors.
The public can join the Blue Hills Genealogical Society online at bhgsbc.org or at their monthly meetings. Their November meeting will be their last until Feb. 14. The Society Resource Library will also be closed during December and January.
