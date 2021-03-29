The Blue Hills Genealogical Society announces they will open their resource library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research.

To make an appointment to research at the resource library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. Appointments can last for up to two hours. The resources the society has are listed on the inventory list on the resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org.

The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the society address noted above or made online at its website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments