The Northwest Wisconsin Gem & Mineral Society invites the public to its Gem and Mineral Show this weekend in the Youth Expo Building at the Barron County Fairgrounds. Show times are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show features copper specimen and artifacts.

The public is welcome to bring in rocks, fossils, minerals, crystals and artifacts for free identification.

Admission and parking is free. It includes door prizes, a kids activity table and lunch on the grounds. For more information, contact show chairman Roy Wickman at 715-357-3223 or club president David Skrupky at 715-986-2547.

