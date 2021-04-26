Members of the Northwest Wisconsin Gem and Mineral Society participated in their annual roadside pick up April 24. "We weren’t the only group out cleaning roadsides on Earth Day weekend," member Dave Skrupky said. "We all commented that we saw other groups doing the same thing. It wasn’t the best weather we’ve ever had to do this, but we got it done and did a hike into the Pipestone Quarry afterwards."

