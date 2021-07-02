Garden Chats continue July 13 at Cameron

Carla TePaske of The Little Garden That Could of Cameron speaks at the May 25 Garden Chat at Sportsman's Park. She led another chat on June 22, and the next one will be July 13, all sponsored by the Cameron Public Library.

 Photo submitted

The Cameron Public Library is presenting a free series of Garden Chats with Carla from The Little Garden That Could this summer in the pavilion at Sportsman's Park on Spruce Street in Cameron.

The next one, on Gardening with Herbs, is Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. Bring the whole family for demonstrations, samples of herb-infused water, salts and butter, and make and take a herbal tea blend.

In addition, there will be activities and crafts for children and a chance to win in a plant giveaway.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments