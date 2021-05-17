The public is invited to a Garden Chat with Carla of The Little Garden That Could on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sportsman's Park on Spruce Avenue in Cameron and put on by the Cameron Public Library.
Those who love butterflies will have an opportunity to create a pollinator garden. Cameron gardener Carla TePaske will help participants get started. Pollinators are vital to the food chain and ecosystem. Pollinator gardens contribute to the health of bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other wildlife while bringing beauty to the landscape.
Children will enjoy a garden-theme story walk complete with a pollinator garden take-home project to put together.
This is a rain or shine program. For more information and updates, check the Cameron Public Library's Facebook page or visit cameronpl.org. For more information on TePaske and her flowers. visit littlegardenthatcould.com.
