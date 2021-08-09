The Cameron Public Library presents another Garden Chat with Carla from The Little Garden That Could on Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park Pavilion, Spruce Street, Cameron. The public is welcome for hands-on fun creating your own summer bouquet. Flowers will be provided. There is no charge to attend.

