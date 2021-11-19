A Rusk County Shop With a Cop fundraiser will take place Dec. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lured In Resort and Campground at N1211 Potato Lake Road, Chetek.

Activities include a breakfast with Santa, bake sale, crafts, letters to Santa, raffle and door prizes.

The campground will also be collecting monetary donations, unwrapped gifts for children and winter apparel for ages newborn to 17 now through Dec. 5. The public is encouraged to check its Facebook page, luredinresort, for updates and photos.

