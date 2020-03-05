Frog Hop Massage leaps across town

Licensed massage therapist Katie McEathron has made a leap across town with her business Frog Hop Massage LLC.
She started her business last August alongside Point of Renewal Acupuncture at West Hill Plaza on the northwest end of town. She is now settled into Suite 3 of Camelot Square at 3011 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
The Bruce resident, who happens to love frogs and thought the name would make her business jump out from the rest, held a Feb. 27 open house at her new location and appreciates all who stopped by.
She graduated valedictorian of her class in July 2019 from PHD Academy of Eau Claire, a massage and cosmetology school.
McEathron offers the following services:
• Just for You massage: This is a combination of Swedish Relaxation and deep tissue focused work where your body needs it most.
• Reiki Infused massage: This service combines the therapeutic benefits of massage with the healing benefits of Reiki.
• Deep Tissue massage: This massage uses different techniques to target the deeper layers of muscle tissue without pain or necessarily more pressure.
• Swedish Relaxation massage: This massage improves circulation and helps clean out the metabolic waste collected in muscles.
• Reflexology: Treatments on the hands and feet. There are reflex points at the bottom of feet that correspond to all our glands, organs and all parts of the body. This service can help naturalize the body and encourage healing to take place.
• Hot Stone massage: This is a service to achieve deep relaxation.
• Facial Firming massage: This massage will have you looking like you turned back the clock. It includes treatments to the hands and feet and leaves you feeling pampered.
Except for Facial Firming, which is 30 minutes; all of the other services are available for 30 minute or 60 minute sessions. Rates vary.
“I strive to help my clients reach their highest level of healing possible in an environment that is relaxing, fun and filled with love,” McEathron said. She added, “I try to give people what I would want to receive.”
Client Bill Farris of Minong said he has been to several massage therapists for his back and hip pain, and he puts McEathron at the top. He said she is attuned directly to her client’s needs and can also ease trouble spots they may have not even mentioned. He said he always leaves feeling younger than when he arrived.
Frog Hop Massage’s hours are:
•Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and
•Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To make an appointment call or text 715-415-1938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.