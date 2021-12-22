Barron County Public Health announced two free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in January.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at the clinics scheduled for 1-6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County gym, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake, and on Jan. 12 at the Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
First and second doses will be available for those 5 and older. People ages 18 and up should get a booster dose six months after a Pfizer vaccine or at least two months after Johnson & Johnson’s.
